Vanta Network Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (VNT)

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Vanta Network has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $485,216.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanta Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Allbit. Over the last week, Vanta Network has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00267430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.01324462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00094988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Vanta Network

Vanta Network’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 38,593,367,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,812,526,833 tokens. Vanta Network’s official message board is medium.com/vantanetwork. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanta Network’s official website is vanta.network. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

Buying and Selling Vanta Network

Vanta Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

