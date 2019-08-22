VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 109,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,801,958 shares.The stock last traded at $2.69 and had previously closed at $2.65.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.17 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.40 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

Get VEON alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VEON Ltd will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 2,866.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,042,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,083 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 89,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 726,359 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 381.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,684,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth about $1,614,000. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.