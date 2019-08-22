Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1.93 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,477,985,560 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.