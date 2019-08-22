Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 112.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,443.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total value of $1,476,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,023.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Sunday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.89.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $157.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,630. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $159.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

