Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Huber Financial Advisors LLC

Huber Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 391,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,705,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

