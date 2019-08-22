Viacom (VIAB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/20/2019 – Viacom was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/20/2019 – Viacom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2019 – Viacom was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

8/14/2019 – Viacom was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/14/2019 – Viacom was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

8/10/2019 – Viacom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2019 – Viacom was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/5/2019 – Viacom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2019 – Viacom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/29/2019 – Viacom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Viacom stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $25.94. 93,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,071. Viacom, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 15.2% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 20.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 119.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

