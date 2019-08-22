View Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. View has a market capitalization of $339,273.00 and approximately $551.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. One View token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, View has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00266061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.01335472 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022129 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00095555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000432 BTC.

View was first traded on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly. The official website for View is view.ly. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here.

View can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

