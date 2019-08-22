Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Announces Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Viomi Technology stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.66. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $631.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,091,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 302,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.