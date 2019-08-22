Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to announce $6.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $22.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.85 billion to $22.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.05 billion to $26.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura upped their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $179.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,845. Visa has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $184.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $356.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.