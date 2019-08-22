Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by H D Vest Advisory Services

H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Visa by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 47,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Shares of V traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.60. 198,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,556,845. The company has a market cap of $356.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $184.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.18.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

