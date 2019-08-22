Vision Industry Token Hits Market Cap of $285,146.00 (VIT)

Vision Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 59.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Vision Industry Token has traded 82.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vision Industry Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vision Industry Token has a total market capitalization of $285,146.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Vision Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.09 or 0.04950616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00048963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Vision Industry Token Token Profile

Vision Industry Token (CRYPTO:VIT) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Vision Industry Token’s total supply is 4,367,291,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,873,804,262 tokens. Vision Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken. Vision Industry Token’s official website is www.visionindustry.com. Vision Industry Token’s official message board is medium.com/viceindustrytoken.

Buying and Selling Vision Industry Token

Vision Industry Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vision Industry Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vision Industry Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vision Industry Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

