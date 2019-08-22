Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) CFO Acquires $48,100.00 in Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) CFO Miguel A. Lopez bought 10,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 11,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,193. The stock has a market cap of $272.60 million, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Vista Outdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,939,000 after purchasing an additional 122,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after acquiring an additional 94,349 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,305,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 586,071 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,290,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 103,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 662,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.