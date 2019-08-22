Vladimir Shmunis Sells 63,687 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $8,818,738.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,436,009.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 113,687 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $15,853,652.15.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,898 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $2,039,419.62.

On Thursday, July 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,700 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $6,194,526.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 14,798 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $1,761,997.86.

On Thursday, June 13th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,700 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $5,989,191.00.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.31. 526,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,696. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $146.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,557.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on RingCentral from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in RingCentral by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.