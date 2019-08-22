VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $6.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $10.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.04 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.64.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day moving average of $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. VMware has a 12-month low of $129.33 and a 12-month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. VMware had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 22,579 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $3,956,066.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,514.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $462,907.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,696. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

