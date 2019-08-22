Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of VNO opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $77.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 139.71%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,842,000 after buying an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

