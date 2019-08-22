VP (LON:VP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $811.43

Vp plc (LON:VP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $811.43 and traded as high as $778.00. VP shares last traded at $762.00, with a volume of 590 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VP in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 811.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 875.29. The company has a market capitalization of $305.98 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from VP’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a yield of 2.7%. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

