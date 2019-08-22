Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Trimmed by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 376.3% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

DIS stock opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $243.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $875,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,743,165. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

