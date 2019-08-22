Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.44. Wanda Sports Group shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 2,036,051 shares changing hands.

WSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile (NYSE:WSG)

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

