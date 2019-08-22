Warburg Research Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA)

Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HHFA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.94 ($29.00).

Shares of HHFA stock opened at €22.02 ($25.60) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.37. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 52 week low of €16.67 ($19.38) and a 52 week high of €24.16 ($28.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.48.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

