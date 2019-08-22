WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Get WARTSILA OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of WRTBY stock remained flat at $$2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (WRTBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.