Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 36,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.74. The company had a trading volume of 36,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,368. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $155.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

