Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Buys 2,106 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 377.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 74.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.66.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,048. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

