Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.92. 3,029,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,743. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

