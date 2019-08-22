Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $494,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after acquiring an additional 659,942 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,312 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 123,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,490. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.