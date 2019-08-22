Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.2% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,511 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10,622.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,185,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,132,000 after acquiring an additional 623,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,952,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,194,000 after acquiring an additional 84,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,691,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,729,000 after acquiring an additional 68,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.00. 72,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

