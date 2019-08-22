WaykiChain (WICC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $51.55 and $20.33. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $27.34 million and $1.09 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00266716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.01339030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000426 BTC.

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

