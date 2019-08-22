WCM Investment Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 337.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $648,425.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,213.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 18,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.91, for a total value of $3,068,387.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,663,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,316,605.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,857 shares of company stock valued at $55,434,082. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.67. 3,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,586. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.98 and its 200-day moving average is $173.05. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $104.77 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

