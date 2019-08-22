WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $15,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.86. 6,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.07. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.79 and a fifty-two week high of $173.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

