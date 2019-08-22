WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,299,398 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,778,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,299,398 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $71,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Chemical Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 95,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.98. 437,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,123,750. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $145,862.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

