WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 188,753 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188,753 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Thermon Group worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter worth $97,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:THR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.86. 644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,766. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $721.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.10%. Thermon Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermon Group news, Director Roger L. Fix purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $69,990.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John U. Clarke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,037.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,606 shares of company stock worth $165,530 and have sold 14,527 shares worth $355,795. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.