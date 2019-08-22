WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 3,732 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 52,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EME traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 124,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,781. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other Emcor Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

