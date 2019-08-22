WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Separately, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at $1,605,000.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HHR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HeadHunter Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.70 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HeadHunter Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HeadHunter Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HHR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 9,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,336. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.05.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.