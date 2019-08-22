Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shopify (SHOP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) recently:

8/9/2019 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $379.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify delivered stellar second-quarter results. Robust performance of Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital drove top-line growth. The company is benefiting from a diversified expanding merchant base. Moreover, impressive guidance for forthcoming quarter and raised fiscal 2019 outlook instill optimism in the stock. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company continues to launch merchant-friendly applications to meet the requirements of a dynamic retail environment, which in turn will bolster merchant base. Initiatives aimed at international expansion bode well. However, increasing investments on development of fulfillment network, infrastructure and platform are likely to weigh on margins. Further, lack of significant presence in the Asia-Pacific market is a headwind.”

8/2/2019 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $185.00 to $300.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from $275.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Shopify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We reiterate our Buy rating and raise our DCF-based PT from $395 to $410. Latest POS software and hardware stack ready to scale upstream. SHOP’s POS software and hardware kit were both upgraded this past 2Q with feature sets that close the gap between small to large brick and mortar (B&M) needs. Nearly 100k B&M retailers, ~10% of SHOP’s merchant base, use SHOP’s POS app, which seamlessly syncs a mobile device to an online SHOP store, enabling an associate to sell product in-person anywhere a customer is present. Orders and inventory can then be managed and tracked across multiple sales channels on the app. SHOP’s proprietary hardware kit (cash drawer, receipt printer, barcode scanner etc.) completes the out of the box SHOP on/offline storefront.””

8/1/2019 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $286.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Shopify had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/1/2019 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $360.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $370.00.

7/21/2019 – Shopify was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Mackie from $280.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Shopify had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

6/26/2019 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/24/2019 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.

6/24/2019 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $290.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $388.54. 2,083,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.95 and a beta of 1.30. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $392.83.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,926,637,000 after purchasing an additional 498,874 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 29,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,533,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,552 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,403,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,063,000 after purchasing an additional 91,669 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 865,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684,365 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

