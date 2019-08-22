Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX):

8/20/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

8/16/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

8/15/2019 – Brixmor Property Group is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

8/9/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

7/31/2019 – Brixmor Property Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

7/2/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/25/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

6/24/2019 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

BRX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 128,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,446. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

In related news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,138,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704,777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 236.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4,946.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,865,000 after acquiring an additional 934,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,543,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,830,000 after acquiring an additional 890,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

