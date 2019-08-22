Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY)

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS: CPYYY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/20/2019 – CENTRICA PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2019 – CENTRICA PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2019 – CENTRICA PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/1/2019 – CENTRICA PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/30/2019 – CENTRICA PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/29/2019 – CENTRICA PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 125,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,464. CENTRICA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

