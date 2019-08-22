Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aviva (AV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aviva (LON: AV) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2019 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

8/12/2019 – Aviva had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/8/2019 – Aviva had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/8/2019 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2019 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/19/2019 – Aviva had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/12/2019 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/9/2019 – Aviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 525 ($6.86). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON AV traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 361.90 ($4.73). 6,822,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 498.50 ($6.51). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 403.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 415.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22.

Get Aviva plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 279 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £1,135.53 ($1,483.77).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.