WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires 252 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 44.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,186,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,020 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,039,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,299 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,195,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,674,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.50. 34,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,267. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $126.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average is $117.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $173,930.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $727,881. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $136.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.36.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

