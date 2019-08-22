WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 56.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 137.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $62.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,501,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,297.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

