WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.60. 28,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,580. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.95 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

