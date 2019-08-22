WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,436,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,535,000 after acquiring an additional 469,507 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 231,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.02. 68,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,460,092. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.15. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,120,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,600 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

