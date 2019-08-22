Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Director Sells $24,297.00 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Director Dorothy C. Jenkins sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $24,297.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,212,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WLK traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.18. 10,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,697. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLK. Bank of America cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

