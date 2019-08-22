WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Director Richard L. Todaro Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Director Richard L. Todaro bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,519.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WYY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 8,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,040. WidePoint Co. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 257,123 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.35% of WidePoint worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

