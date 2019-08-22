Wings (WINGS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $45,640.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. Wings has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $45,640.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wings Profile

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit, Gate.io, Liqui, Gatecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

