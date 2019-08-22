Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Flex by 15.1% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 46,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 58.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 38,287 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Flex by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 121,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Flex by 51.4% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 1,587.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 324,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 305,542 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 19,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $188,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Bennett sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $27,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 822,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,783. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 368,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,187. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

