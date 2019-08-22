Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Workiva posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

WK traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $49.94. 505,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 0.96. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In related news, EVP Scott G. Ryan sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner acquired 500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 782,038 shares of company stock worth $44,310,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 541.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Workiva by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

