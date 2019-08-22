Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,001 ($13.08).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

In other news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total value of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).

Shares of WKP stock traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 851 ($11.12). The stock had a trading volume of 133,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 852.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 925.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.