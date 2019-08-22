Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,001 ($13.08).
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
In other news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total value of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).
Shares of WKP stock traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 851 ($11.12). The stock had a trading volume of 133,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 852.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 925.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
