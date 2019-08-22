World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.25

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 79514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of World Fuel Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. World Fuel Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $175,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,415. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 269.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.