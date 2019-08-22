WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in WP Carey were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Citigroup raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price objective on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

WPC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $88.34. 37,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,372. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.48. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $89.20.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

