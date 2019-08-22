WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.79

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and traded as low as $13.78. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 14,630 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIR.U. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.73 million and a PE ratio of 14.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.68.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

