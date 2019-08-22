Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) SVP Sells $16,271.65 in Stock

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) SVP Jonathan Wesley Porter sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $16,271.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.69. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.04 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

WMGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wright Medical Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 78.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

